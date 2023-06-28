Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Former Angelina County judge found guilty of violating open meetings act

Don Lymbery
Don Lymbery(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County judge has been found guilty of violating the open meetings act following his trial.

Don Lymbery, the former Angelina County judge, was indicted in March 2022 along with two other county authorities in connection with violating the open meeting act. The charge stems from an Aug. 9, 2021, meeting of the three men in Lymbery’s office. Lymbery denied any wrongdoing, claiming the conversation between the three did not include county business and added that he had to leave his office for an interview shortly after the two commissioners joined him.

On Tuesday, Lymbery was found guilty of the charge by Judge Travis Kitchens in a bench trial, and was sentenced to 35 days in the Angelina County jail and a $350 fine. The jail time and fine were suspended and Lymbery was placed on 90 days probation and required to report monthly and do 35 hours of community service restitution, according to DA Janet Cassels.

Lymbery was acquitted of his 21 other indictments involving class C charges for allegedly participating in executive sessions knowing that a certified agenda or recording was not being kept.

Related

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Matthew Earl Speakman, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, theft of property,...
19-year-old beat man to death with hammer, rocks because he thought victim was ‘seducing’ him, police say
Tony Gordon Howard, left, and Dwayne Ray Bonds
2 accused of shooting at truck on Nacogdoches County road
Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate

Latest News

WATCH: Arizona officers lure stuck dog to its rescue with muffin
WATCH: Arizona officers lure stuck dog to its rescue with muffin
Credit: San Antonio Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
WATCH: San Antonio lieutenant walks viewers through officer-involved shooting bodycam footage
A woman was rescued after falling from her balcony on the tenth deck of a cruise ship.
WATCH: Cruise passenger rescued after falling from 10th deck near Dominican Republic
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog