Kilgore College Rangerettes select 32 freshmen for 84th line
KILGORE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - From Kilgore College:
Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 32 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.
The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”
The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 68.
The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.
The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but also as the best in the world.
Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.
The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.
For more information, visit www.rangerette.com.
New freshman members of the 2023-24 Rangerettes, listed by hometown:
Arlington, TX: Bethany Plog
Baytown, TX: Addison Schmidt
Bridge City, TX: Karsyn Guillory
Bullard, TX: Ashlynn Hines
Carrollton, TX: Samantha Foughty
College Station: Jordan Reynolds
Denton, TX: Rosie Adams
El Paso, TX: Alyssa McBain
Fort Worth, TX: Hallayah Hayes
Hallsville, TX: Chloe Bonner
Jacksonville, TX: Brooklyn Hunter
Houston, TX: Rachel Holcombe
Kilgore, TX: Maddi Riley
Leander, TX: Jillian Curtis
Longview, TX: Halle Moore
Longview, TX: Hailey Pitman
Lumberton, TX: Brinly Lewis
McKinney, TX: Karissa Kinnon
McKinney, TX: Grace Stephens
Nederland, TX: Emily Landry
Nederland, TX: Ashlee Pham
Plano, TX: Kailey Adams
Pleasanton, TX: Darcy Macmanus
Port Neches, TX: Penelope Robles
Rockwall, TX: Laynie Taylor
Sour Lake, TX: Molly Gajeske
The Woodlands: Codi Keng
The Woodlands: Emma Summers
Tyler, TX: Ella Byers
Tyler, TX: Mallory Craft
Whitehouse, TX: Blair Davis
Wimberly, TX: Lynzee Walker
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.