Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Kilgore College Rangerettes select 32 freshmen for 84th line

Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 32 young women became the newest members of...
Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 32 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.(Photo by Rachel Stallard/KC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - From Kilgore College:

Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 32 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.

The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”

The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 68.

The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.

The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but also as the best in the world.

Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.

The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.

For more information, visit www.rangerette.com.

New freshman members of the 2023-24 Rangerettes, listed by hometown:

Arlington, TX: Bethany Plog

Baytown, TX: Addison Schmidt

Bridge City, TX: Karsyn Guillory

Bullard, TX: Ashlynn Hines

Carrollton, TX: Samantha Foughty

College Station: Jordan Reynolds

Denton, TX: Rosie Adams

El Paso, TX: Alyssa McBain

Fort Worth, TX: Hallayah Hayes

Hallsville, TX: Chloe Bonner

Jacksonville, TX: Brooklyn Hunter

Houston, TX: Rachel Holcombe

Kilgore, TX: Maddi Riley

Leander, TX: Jillian Curtis

Longview, TX: Halle Moore

Longview, TX: Hailey Pitman

Lumberton, TX: Brinly Lewis

McKinney, TX: Karissa Kinnon

McKinney, TX: Grace Stephens

Nederland, TX: Emily Landry

Nederland, TX: Ashlee Pham

Plano, TX: Kailey Adams

Pleasanton, TX: Darcy Macmanus

Port Neches, TX: Penelope Robles

Rockwall, TX: Laynie Taylor

Sour Lake, TX: Molly Gajeske

The Woodlands: Codi Keng

The Woodlands: Emma Summers

Tyler, TX: Ella Byers

Tyler, TX: Mallory Craft

Whitehouse, TX: Blair Davis

Wimberly, TX: Lynzee Walker

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Matthew Earl Speakman, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, theft of property,...
19-year-old beat man to death with hammer, rocks because he thought victim was ‘seducing’ him, police say
Tony Gordon Howard, left, and Dwayne Ray Bonds
2 accused of shooting at truck on Nacogdoches County road
Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate

Latest News

Longview PD Station Update
Marshall Train Derailment
Tyler Utility Construction Rules
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin was among the many county department heads who made a...
Smith County constable clashes with commissioners court during budget presentation
Rep. Moran, local nonprofits, distribute fans to East Texans
Rep. Moran, local nonprofits, distribute fans to East Texans