More heat and sizzle on the menu before a glimmer of hope arrives early next week

Weather Where You Live
Triple digit heat will be on full display for the rest of the week before some slight relief enters the picture by early next week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The blue skies and high June sun angle beaming down on east Texas led to another hot and scorching day in the Piney Woods.

The infamous heat dome will continue to remain overhead, which will keep us sizzling hot and dry as the thermometer climbs the proverbial ladder.

Daytime highs will be topping out at or near the 100-degree mark for the rest of the week, possibly extending into Saturday.  Heat index values will be topping out between 108-112°, giving us more of the same we have been experiencing throughout much of the past couple of weeks.  This will lead to the extension of more Heat Advisories and possible Excessive Heat Warnings for the remainder of the week.

There are signs that the heat dome may start to break down by late this weekend and early next week.  This would open up the door for showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast, bringing in some cooling downpours and taking an edge off the heat.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

