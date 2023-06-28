WATCH: Arizona officers lure stuck dog to its rescue with muffin

From TMX

GLENDALE, Arizona - A German shepherd was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to the 5700 block of 79th Avenue on June 17 for an animal welfare check after a caller reported a dog swimming in the canal with no means of escape.

Body-worn camera video shows Officer Sorenson climbing in the water, but the exhausted dog was “skittish” and would not come to him. One officer asks another if there is any food available.

“Try this, it’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins,” says Officer Downey, opening a bag of homemade treats.

The muffins “were just the bribery needed for this little pooch,” the police department said.

Officer Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, lured the dog closer and safely pulled him out of the water. The dog was reunited with his owner, who lived down the street, police said.

