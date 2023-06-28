WATCH: Delta plane makes emergency landing without nose gear

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - A Delta Air Lines plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina without all of its landing gear extended.

Delta flight 1092 departed Atlanta, Ga., at 7:25 a.m. en route to North Carolina, and on approach to Charlotte, pilots received a “nose gear unsafe” warning.

According to Delta, the flight crew flew by the air traffic control tower, allowing air traffic controllers to see that the nose landing gear doors were open, but the gear itself remained up.

Pilots safely landed the Boeing 717 with its nose gear up, and no injuries were reported. Delta said there were 96 passengers and five crew on board.

A video shared by Twitter user @GaryLaneGibbs shows passengers using a slide to deplane on the tarmac.

“So Thankful for God’s protection today. I was seat 1B,” he tweeted alongside the video. “Kudos to the skilled pilots and crew for their quick response and ensuring the safety of 96 passengers on board.”

The airport announced Wednesday afternoon that the runway would remain closed until crews are able to remove the aircraft, and advised travelers to check with their airlines for possible delays.

The airline said it is cooperating with Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigations.

“Our focus is now to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely,” Delta said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for what they experienced.”

Credit: @GaryLaneGibbs / BON VOYAGED /TMX

