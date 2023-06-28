Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Rescued chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home

WATCH: Rescued chimpanzee sees open sky for first time
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Florida (TMX) - Vanilla, a 28-year-old chimp, is in awe after seeing open sky for the first time after being kept in a research lab.

Vanilla was formerly a part of a biomedical research laboratory in New York where chimpanzees were commonly housed in 5′x5′x7′ cages suspended from the ground like bird cages, according to rescue group Save The Chimps.

Vanilla is now in a huge sanctuary with other rescued chimps in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Credit: Save the Chimps/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Save the Chimps/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Most Read

Matthew Earl Speakman, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, theft of property,...
19-year-old beat man to death with hammer, rocks because he thought victim was ‘seducing’ him, police say
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse

Latest News

The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Meds
East Texas pharmacy manager discusses effects of heat on medications
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation