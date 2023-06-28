Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: San Antonio lieutenant walks viewers through officer-involved shooting bodycam footage

A reportedly disabled San Antonio woman was shot dead by police in her home on Friday. Credit: San Antonio Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - A reportedly disabled San Antonio woman was shot dead by police in her home on Friday. San Antonio Lt. Michelle Ramos walks viewers through the footage, which shows the actions taken by the now suspended officers.

The three officers involved in the shooting made contact with the woman outside her apartment before she retreated indoors. The altercation escalated after the woman allegedly picked up a hammer, at which point at least one officer aimed his weapon at her. The woman then reportedly threw a candle through her broken window at the officers, hitting one in the arm.

After the officers vaulted her ground-floor patio railing, one attempted to open the door. The woman then apparently drew closer to the officers, at which point all three of the men can be seen opening fire on the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and was later identified as Melissa Perez, 46, of San Antonio. She was reportedly disabled and suffered from a mental health condition.

All three officers were immediately suspended without pay, and an in-depth investigation is underway according to Ramos.

