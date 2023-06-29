A Better East Texas: Special Sessions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We are used to it when sporting events go into overtime or extra innings but not so much when politicians go into extra innings to break a tie. Unfortunately, that is what is happening with the Texas legislature as they begin a second special session called by Governor Gregg Abbott. The House and the Senate were not able to come to an agreement in the first special session so re-rack’em and let’s start again. Both chambers used different strategies to try to pressure the other into a compromise and it did not work, for either side. Now, they must come together and hammer out a compromise to pass legislation that actually helps Texans and that is the returning a portion of the state’s revenue surplus to taxpayers. It seems like a no-brainer goal but when you are dealing with more than 12-billion dollars, there are a load of political tangles. But the goal remains to give Texans some tax relief. The two sides have different pathways, but Texans really need to let their representatives know that compromise will be the only way to make progress. We must demand it. And then everyone can get some summertime off and Texans will benefit from a very prosperous state economy. This ultimately is an opportunity for Republicans to show that they can work together for a greater good in what, again, is a great position to be in – a revenue surplus. Surely this next special session will make this relief a reality – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

