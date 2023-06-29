Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bodycam released from apparent drowning of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released body-camera video to show beach conditions at the time of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett’s drowning death in Florida on Tuesday.

Mallett, 35, was attempting to swim to a second sandbar about 150 offshore Destin at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when he “began struggling,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The video shows crowds of beachgoers watching the rescue underway.

“Despite widespread media misinformation, yellow beach safety flags were flying at the time and there were no indications of any ‘riptides’,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Under the flag warning system at Florida beaches, a yellow flag indicates caution. Under a yellow flag, some rip current activity may be present and those entering the water are advised not to swim alone. Red flags indicate dangerous rip current conditions, and it’s recommended to stay out of the water.

“It’s always difficult when we lose a tourist or a resident here, but you know, we have no indication of any dangerous conditions out there,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “It just seems to be just a tragic accident.”

Ryan Mallett's East Texas ties run deep. He was quarterback at Texas High and played under...
Ryan Mallett's East Texas ties run deep. He was quarterback at Texas High and played under Coach Scott Surratt before Surratt came to Carthage.

CREDIT: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

