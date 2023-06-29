Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Chairman of UT System Board of Regents reacts to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

“We are not at all surprised by the ruling.” said Eltife
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife shares thoughts on the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling.

On Thursday the Supreme Court banned affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor when deciding to admit a college applicant.

“We are not at all surprised by the ruling,” said Eltife.

Earlier this year the UT System paused its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies.

A bill banning DEI offices in public universities also made its way through Texas Legislature this year and was signed into law by Gov. Gregg Abbott.

“We fully expected this and will follow the ruling accordingly,” said Eltife.

UT Tyler is a part of the UT System and Stephen F. Austin State University is being incorporated into the UT System.

Previous Reporting:

Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Texas lawmakers find consensus on bill banning diversity, equity and inclusion offices in public universities

SFA becomes 14th affiliate of UT system

University of Texas System pauses new diversity, equity and inclusion policies

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Don Lymbery
Former Angelina County Judge found guilty of violating open meetings act
The bodycam footage from the officer who neutralized the Allen outlet mall mass shooter in May...
Bodycam footage released of Allen mass shooter death
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dead at 35
Former Texans QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Latest News

Owner of an East Texas glass company explains how the summer heat affects the glass in your...
East Texas expert explains damages summer heat does to glass in homes
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Police ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man
WATCH: Passenger footage from Delta flight’s emergency landing without nose gear
WATCH: Passenger footage from Delta flight’s emergency landing without nose gear
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Police ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man