Crockett police investigating after dog dragged behind vehicle dies

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - On Sunday, Crockett police were notified about a vehicle driving into the city limits that had a dog being dragged along behind it.

Officers say they found the driver of the vehicle inside the Cole Creek apartment complex. They found the dog, as well, and attempted to get veterinary care for it, but the dog died before that could happen.

The owner was identified and questioned about the dragging incident, and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.

Multiple witnesses are being interviewed by officers. Anyone who saw the dog being dragged is asked to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 and ask to speak to Det. Kerri Bell.

Police say that when the investigation is complete it will be turned over to prosecutors for review.

