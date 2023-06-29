Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas expert explains damages summer heat does to glass in homes

Owner of an East Texas glass company explains how the summer heat affects the glass in your...
Owner of an East Texas glass company explains how the summer heat affects the glass in your home and what you can do about it.
By Madison Myers
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Amy Turman was sitting in her home in Tyler Monday night when she heard a loud sound followed by the sound of cracking glass.

When she turned the lights on she saw her floor-to-ceiling window had been completely shattered. Amy called her husband, who was at a ranger’s game and he told her to call 911.

Officers investigating the incident did not find a point of impact, and told her they suspected the shattered glass was caused by the heat.

I spoke with the owner of an East Texas glass company to see what exactly causes this hazard.

Gary Kirkindoll, owner of The Glass Guru in Tyler, said, “Because glass actually expands and contracts with temperature changes. And that’s when glass is the least stable, when it’s expanding and contracting. So if there’s a blemish in the glass and it’s going through a rapid temperature change, that’s when you’re going to see a crack occur.”

The type of glass used in your home may also play a role in the strength and stability of your windows.

Kirkindoll said, ““So when you’re replacing a cracked window, if you can have your person use double strength glass rather than single strength, your glass will be twice as strong.”

Your car windows can also become affected by high temperatures.

Donnybrook Automotive manager Gary Stewart said the most effective way to fight off the sun’s rays is tint.

Stewart said, “That tint blocks those U-V rays from entering into the car and it can drop the temperature inside of your car by fifty to seventy-five percent opposed to what it would be without it.”

Another tip, purchasing window sunscreen for the inside of your car. Experts say they will help protect the interior and can also hep make your air conditioning more effective.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Don Lymbery
Former Angelina County Judge found guilty of violating open meetings act
The bodycam footage from the officer who neutralized the Allen outlet mall mass shooter in May...
Bodycam footage released of Allen mass shooter death
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dead at 35
Former Texans QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Latest News

“We are not at all surprised by the ruling.” said Eltife
Chairman of UT System Board of Regents reacts to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Police ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man
WATCH: Passenger footage from Delta flight’s emergency landing without nose gear
WATCH: Passenger footage from Delta flight’s emergency landing without nose gear
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Police ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man