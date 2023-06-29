Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Elementary school teacher saves student from choking on grape

Jennifer Davis was recognized at the Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees for her actions last Tuesday
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A teacher in Texas is being praised for saving one of her students from choking during the last week of school.

Jennifer Davis, a second-grade teacher at Chapel Park Elementary School, was getting her class ready for a picnic lunch when Brianna Martinez, one of her students, started choking on a grape.

Brianna came up to Davis with wide eyes and her hands shaking.

“I dropped my water bottle and went around behind her so I could do the Heimlich, which I’ve never had to do before,” Davis said. “I was calling out for help while doing the maneuver as there were some other teachers at a nearby table who I knew could help if it wasn’t working.”

Once the other teachers came to help, the grape was already out.

Brianna walked away only having a scratchy throat and feeling a little dizzy. Davis’s calm demeanor helped keep Brianna calm during a hectic situation.

Davis was recognized at the Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees with the Midway Extra Mile Hero Award last Tuesday. Brianna and her mom, Jessica Martinez, made sure they were there to help honor their hero.

“I am forever grateful for her,” Martinez said. “I don’t want to think about what could have happened if Jennifer had not been there.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Don Lymbery
Former Angelina County Judge found guilty of violating open meetings act
The bodycam footage from the officer who neutralized the Allen outlet mall mass shooter in May...
Bodycam footage released of Allen mass shooter death
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dead at 35
Former Texans QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Latest News

Former MSD School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the defense table during closing...
Florida sheriff’s deputy acquitted of child neglect, other charges for actions during Parkland school massacre
FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif....
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France braces for another night of violence after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Police ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man