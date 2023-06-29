Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Indiana trooper struck and killed during pursuit of suspect

By Evan Harris and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Officials with the Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of their troopers during police pursuit of a suspect.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car around 8:40 p.m., according to a police news release.

Officials say Smith tried to deescalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the car. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, WPTA reports.

”This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

The suspect driver involved in the crash and two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, of Franklin, served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
The city of Timpson is gearing up for their Frontier Days Festival, which is set to begin...
Timpson to host 62nd annual Frontier Days Festival
The bodycam footage from the officer who neutralized the Allen outlet mall mass shooter in May...
Bodycam footage released of Allen mass shooter death
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Don Lymbery
Former Angelina County Judge found guilty of violating open meetings act

Latest News

FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Another very hot day with heat indices well over 100 degrees
The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools