‘It’s heart shatteringly sad’: Heatstroke prevention key to keeping pets alive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owners should be aware of heatstroke symptoms like excessive panting, vomiting, diarrhea and distressed behavior.

During the summer, pet owners are more prone to take their dogs on walks, hikes in the canyon or long car rides. These activities can lead to heat stroke.

“Make sure that you’re keeping an eye on your animal. Don’t leave them unattended outside, cause we all know those animals will start playing and they don’t really regulate themselves like we do,” said Kris Shaffer, assistant director for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

All dogs are at risk for heatstroke; if they aren’t treated, all it takes is 24 to 48 hours for a dog to die.

“The scary ones are the ones that not only have the long hair, but have the thick undercoat like a husky or a malinois,” said Dr. Merten Pearson, owner of Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital.

Dr. Pearson says prevention is key to keeping pets alive. Out of dogs and cats, Dr. Pearson says he sees more dogs suffering of heatstroke than cats.

“It’s heart shatteringly sad when you see something that could so easily have been prevented. And they come in with a dog that’s in a mess and shouldn’t have been,” said Dr. Pearson.

If symptoms worsen, it’s best to call a vet.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.