Longview firefighters discuss summer heat hardships

With temperatures in East Texas already approaching triple digits, those who work outside for any length of time now have to be aware of the heat dangers.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
From TxDOT road crews, to linemen, to exterminators, working in the heat is unavoidable. For firefighters in Longview, working in the heat is a given.

“Pre-hydrate. Make sure we know our plan ahead of time. The shift before on our days off we drink plenty of water. Throughout the day we make sure we have cold water, try to wear sunblock,” said Captain Mike Killingsworth of the Longview Fire Department.

Besides getting in bunker gear and facing roaring flames, it shortens the time they can remain in their gear according to Killingsworth.

They also have required outside maintenance they must perform, no matter what the temperature. For firefighters, rain or shine or heat, the job of hydrant maintenance is always required.

“It gets hot, no matter whether young or old, this time of year. When you start getting nauseated, things like that, due to the heat, your body lets you know,” said firefighter Jason Chamberlain.

“This will be my first real summer to work in this, so we’ll see. Too early to speak on it,” said fire apprentice Jacob Day.

Knowing the danger, they deal with it systematically.

“Our battalion chiefs are really good about calling additional alarms just due to the heat,” Chamberlain said.

Doing it in shifts, one person stays in air conditioning.

Knowing the limits is how they work through it.

“You just have to change up your strategy on some things,” Killingsworth said.

The captain and his crew had to perform maintenance on over 30 hydrants Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

