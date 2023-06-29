Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More dangerous heat continues into the weekend before some relief arrives next week

Weather Where You Live
More dangerous heat levels are on the menu before a shift in the weather pattern brings in some cooling downpours and takes an edge off the heat next week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The infamous heat dome will continue to remain overhead, which will keep us sizzling hot and dry as the thermometer climbs to around the 100-degree mark for the next couple of days.

This ridge of high pressure will keep the storm track away from east Texas, while supplying sinking air overhead, leading to more hot and dry conditions in east Texas.

Daytime highs will be topping out at or near the 100-degree mark for the rest of the week, possibly extending into Saturday.  Heat index values will be topping out between 108-112°, leading to more extensions of Heat Advisories and possible Excessive Heat Warnings for the next couple of days.

In addition to the partly-to-mostly sunny skies and hot, summer days, those summer nights are going to be rather toasty, too.  In fact, overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70′s to near 80°.  That means those air conditioners will be working extra hard to cool your home or business for the foreseeable future.

There are signs that the heat dome may start to break down by late this weekend and early next week.  This would open up the door for showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast, bringing in some cooling downpours and taking an edge off the heat as we head into the Fourth of July holiday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

