Nacogdoches City Council discuss solutions for 3-way intersection, search for city manager

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss solutions to a three-way intersection.

Douglass Road, Durst Street, and Sanders Street all meet at one point, and drivers say this causes traffic issues and confusion.

Council discussed with city staff the possibility of analyzing road signs and repainting crosswalks for better visibility

“The city staff is going to go and study those issues and come back to us at a later date. I just want to thank the residents for bringing these issues up. We really care about solving them for you, and we will. We’ll address it later when we get a record from city staff,” said council member Chad Huckaby.

City public works will also work together with TxDOT for conditions of the roads and other possible solutions.

Council also discussed the current status of the search for a new city manager.

The city’s human resource department reported they have received 55 applications in the last two weeks. The city hopes to have the first round of interviews started by the middle of August.

