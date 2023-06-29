Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New electric buses coming to Texas A&M in 2025

Texas A&M electric bus
Texas A&M electric bus(Texas A&M Transportation Services)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six new electric buses and three charging stations are coming to Texas A&M University.

It’s part of a $9.65 million grant awarded to the Brazos Transit District through a federal Department of Transportation grant.

The new electric buses will replace six diesel buses. The university says the buses will provide substantial operational savings over their diesel counterparts.

The new buses are expected to be on campus in 2025.

“We are delighted to receive this grant and for the opportunity to add to the three electric buses we currently have in service. These additional buses will expand our electric fleet to nearly 10% of our total bus inventory,” said Peter Lange, associate vice president for Transportation Services. “We are grateful to Brazos Transit District for its commitment and dedication throughout this process and to our elected officials for their efforts in making this possible.”

