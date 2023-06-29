Odessa woman uses dark past to prevent drinking and driving

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This fourth of July weekend the department of public safety has made it clear that more troopers will be on the roads.

To be proactive in case people decide to drink and drink.

Concha Flores is the owner of his and hers thrift store in Odessa.

After drinking for over 20 years, she sobered up and now wants to help by telling her story.

“It took off. I mean I just took off and I was drinking and drinking and partying. I could tell you that I drank and drove thousands and thousands of times. So that’s why I’m real big about sharing my story,” said Concha Flores, owner of His and Hers Thrift Store.

At eight years old, Flores was barely moving to Odessa from Mexico.

When she got the news that her father and uncle died in a car accident because they were intoxicated.

Even after going through a traumatic experience like that at a young age, it didn’t stop her from following in her fathers footsteps.

While intoxicated, Flores got into an accident that caused her car to rollover several times.

After that she got sober, and has been for ten years.

Now, she wants to make sure she can save lives by telling her story.

“During the actual accident, I just said God help me because i can’t do this on my own. And walked out without a scratch thank god. No one was injured. That’s why I’m really big about speaking about this because I could have seriously injured somebody or myself,” said Flores.

Flores says after that incident, she saw this picture of her kids looking at her.

Except instead of seeing her kids smiling, she saw her kids crying instead. That was the moment she decided to make a change in her life.

“I get a little bit emotional because, I could have killed my own children and other children. So we already have a lot of distractions on a daily basis.” said Flores.

DPS has sent out some safety tips as part of their intoxicated driving mobilization specific traffic enforcement program.

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures, visit Drive Texas

