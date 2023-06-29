Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Pickleball popularity rise leading to an increase in injuries

Pickleball
Pickleball
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pickleball has evolved into a nationwide sensation, quickly becoming a popular sport especially amongst the elderly. However, the rise in popularity has come with its very broad and expensive consequence, injuries.

A medical report recently conducted on the sport reports that pickleball injuries are surging at a high rate and has led to $377 million in health care costs.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
A police car.
Crockett police investigating after dog dragged behind vehicle dies
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
The city of Timpson is gearing up for their Frontier Days Festival, which is set to begin...
Timpson to host 62nd annual Frontier Days Festival
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Sheriff, family ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man

Latest News

FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Bodycam released from apparent drowning of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett
Bodycam released from apparent drowning of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett
Former Lufkin standout transfers to Texas Southern
Former Lufkin standout transfers to Texas Southern
Former Lufkin standout transfers to Texas Southern
Former Lufkin standout transfers to Texas Southern
Mount Pleasant gym making preparations for 'Lift the Stigma' powerlifting meet