Police ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement held a press conference to ask for the public’s help to find a missing Center man.

Shelby County Constable Josh Tipton said Roderick Grace, 37, of Center was first reported missing in May.

During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even if it’s anonymous.

Grace is described as a 6′1 tall black male, weighing about 157 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo on one side of his face near his eye. On the other side he has a cross tattoo, also near his eye.

According to the Constable Tipton, all calls and tips will remain anonymous.

