WATCH: Passenger footage from Delta flight’s emergency landing without nose gear
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KLTV) - A passenger from the Delta flight that made an emergency landing without it’s nose gear Wednesday has released footage from inside the plane.
After the plane lands, the other passengers can be heard applauding. All passengers and crew reportedly made it to the ground without injury.
