17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Lufkin nightclub

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 17-year-old man is in custody after his suspected connection with a shooting death outside a Lufkin nightclub in March.

Jaiquies Lashawn Lewis, 17, of Wiergate, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the March 12 shooting outside the Cabbage Patch Club in Lufkin. According to an arrest document, Lewis is one of four suspects in the shooting, which left one Jasper resident dead on the scene.

According to the document, authorities with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Cabbage Patch Club around 3:24 a.m. on March 12. When they arrived, a large number of vehicles were parked in the road, and there was a large crowd of pedestrians reportedly huddled around the club entrance. The document said there was a single victim lying on the ground, who club security reportedly assisted authorities in keeping the crowd away from.

The victim was found facedown on the ground, and reportedly had gunshot wounds to the chest, neck, and calf. According to the affidavit, these wounds suggested that the man was initially shot from the front, turned in an attempt to run, and was shot again from behind.

The victim’s sister was among the witnesses interviewed on the scene. She reportedly said that she was not with the man when the incident happened, but had heard that the friends he was there with were involved. These four suspects, including Lewis, were later identified by two other friends of the victim who had been with the man and were reportedly standing next to him when he was shot. The other three suspects were not named in the document.

The witnesses reportedly said that the four suspects were speaking with the victim outside the club when they suddenly brandished their guns. One attempted to use their gun to hit the victim, then another opened fire. All four of the suspects began shooting at the man, who turned and tried to escape before falling to the ground, according to the document.

Based on this evidence, a warrant was obtained for Lewis’ arrest on March 14. He was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Thursday, where he is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. His bonds total $512,000.

