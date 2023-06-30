Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Amber Alert canceled for 2 missing girls in Texas

FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”
FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”(NCMEC)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said two girls who were subjects of an earlier Amber Alert on Thursday have been located.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the girls, ages 14 and 11 years old, were found safe in Smith County, Texas.

The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Don Lymbery
Former Angelina County Judge found guilty of violating open meetings act
The bodycam footage from the officer who neutralized the Allen outlet mall mass shooter in May...
Bodycam footage released of Allen mass shooter death
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dead at 35
Former Texans QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Latest News

Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager