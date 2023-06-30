Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Another Tigers pitcher gets hurt when starter Reese Olson takes comebacker off knee

Another Detroit Tigers pitcher got hurt when starter Reese Olson took a comebacker off his left knee and exited in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers
Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Another Detroit Tigers pitcher got hurt when starter Reese Olson took a comebacker off his left knee and exited in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Olson immediately dropped to the ground and grabbed his left leg after being struck on Josh Smith's sharp hit, with the ball ricocheting into foul territory. The right-hander sat on the mound while being checked by a trainer and manager A.J. Hinch before getting up, bending his knee several times and then gingerly walking to the dugout.

Detroit has 10 pitchers on the injury list, and half of them have started games this season.

It was the third time in the four-game series that a Tigers pitcher left in the middle of a game because of injury.

Tyler Holton replaced Olson.

Matthew Boyd, who started the series opener Monday, will have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery after leaving only 15 pitches into that start.

Right-hander Will Vest, who exited with an injury in the second inning Monday night after replacing Boyd in the first, was put on the 15-day IL on Tuesday with a lower right leg strain.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

