13-year-old falls off ride at Castaway Cove

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 13-year-old fell off the Parrot’s Perch ride at Castaway Cove in Wichita Falls on Friday, June 30.

“We’ve had an accident here at the park, we’ve had one guest has been injured and has been transported to the hospital,” Waterpark Manager Steve Vaughn said.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the boy is up and alert at the hospital. He was in the process of going down the ride when the accident happened.

