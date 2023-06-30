Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Homer Hogues, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 96

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades...
Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.(UNITED STATES AIR FORCE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.

In 1946, Hogues entered the Army Air Corps, serving as a mechanic for the 99th fighter squadron, 332nd fighter group, which was one of the first units of Black aviators in the U.S. military.

After his career in the army ended, Hogues was employed at an electroplating facility in Texas for roughly 40 years before retiring.

A memorial service for both Hogues and his wife is scheduled for Saturday.

Hogues was 96 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
A police car.
Crockett police investigating after dog dragged behind vehicle dies
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
The city of Timpson is gearing up for their Frontier Days Festival, which is set to begin...
Timpson to host 62nd annual Frontier Days Festival
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Sheriff, family ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man

Latest News

Alan Arkin, Suzanne Newlander Arkin arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the...
Actor Alan Arkin dies at age 89
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
This Thursday, June 29, 2023, image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's...
Researchers reach edge of space on Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane, ahead of regular commercial flights
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
875 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing