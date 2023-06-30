‘I’ll never forget my 3-year-old screaming’: Mothers, victims of the Perryton tornado share their story

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Cleanup efforts are still ongoing two weeks after a fatal tornado tore through the City of Perryton, which for some people was a life-changing experience.

Two mothers shared their frightening experience, Bella Ramirez recalls what it was like as the storm hit.

“The roof started ripping off and I saw it and so I just covered both of their eyes and held on as tight as I could and, and just prayed for it to be over. You know, I’ll never forget my three year old she was just screaming at the top of her lungs. I’ll never forget that.”

Still in disbelief, Teresa Castillo recalls that day.

“Never never I mean, I panic when it comes to weather, I’m always watching the weather and everything but never had it crossed my mind that a tornado would hit Perryton,” said Teresa Castillo, Perryton tornado victim.

Despite losing her home, Castillo has been helping the Red Cross by translating for other victims in her community.

“I mean, the Red Cross has done so much for me already, you know, so I figured I could help them and what I could try to help out in the community,” says Castillo.

Overall, those in Perryton consider themselves lucky.

“You know, praise God that we’re okay, we’re genuinely blessed to be alive,” said Ramirez.

Those who would like to donate and help Perryton victims can click here.

