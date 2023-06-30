Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘I’ll never forget my 3-year-old screaming’: Mothers, victims of the Perryton tornado share their story

Mothers, victims of the Perryton tornado share their story
Mothers, victims of the Perryton tornado share their story(Source: KFDA)
By Devyn Darmstetter and Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Cleanup efforts are still ongoing two weeks after a fatal tornado tore through the City of Perryton, which for some people was a life-changing experience.

Two mothers shared their frightening experience, Bella Ramirez recalls what it was like as the storm hit.

“The roof started ripping off and I saw it and so I just covered both of their eyes and held on as tight as I could and, and just prayed for it to be over. You know, I’ll never forget my three year old she was just screaming at the top of her lungs. I’ll never forget that.”

Still in disbelief, Teresa Castillo recalls that day.

“Never never I mean, I panic when it comes to weather, I’m always watching the weather and everything but never had it crossed my mind that a tornado would hit Perryton,” said Teresa Castillo, Perryton tornado victim.

Despite losing her home, Castillo has been helping the Red Cross by translating for other victims in her community.

“I mean, the Red Cross has done so much for me already, you know, so I figured I could help them and what I could try to help out in the community,” says Castillo.

Overall, those in Perryton consider themselves lucky.

“You know, praise God that we’re okay, we’re genuinely blessed to be alive,” said Ramirez.

Those who would like to donate and help Perryton victims can click here.

Live from Perryton with the latest on cleanup efforts

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
A police car.
Crockett police investigating after dog dragged behind vehicle dies
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Sheriff, family ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man
The city of Timpson is gearing up for their Frontier Days Festival, which is set to begin...
Timpson to host 62nd annual Frontier Days Festival

Latest News

Jaiquies Lashawn Lewis
17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Lufkin nightclub
The zoo will recognize Barbara Trout Corbett's legacy by combining the two iconic figures of...
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo keeps animals cool with frozen treats, sprinklers
WebXtra: Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo keeps animals cool with frozen treats, sprinklers
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-30-23
Friday’s Weather: Hot and sunny today, but rain possible this weekend
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday