K9 experts disagree on indicted Wood County constable’s alleged actions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was a day of broad disagreement as the trial of a federally indicted Wood County constable continued.

The prosecution continued its questioning of Don Slavik, executive director of the United States Police Canine Association, who testified that the USPCA does not endorse the actions of Wood County Pct. 3 Constable Kelly Smith. Smith is on trial for allegedly using unreasonable force in the deployment of his K9 partner which supposedly resulted in the “unnecessary bodily injury” of suspect Robert Evans at his trailer home on July 25, 2022. Evans had been a fugitive for more than two weeks and had a felony warrant out for his arrest at the time.

Slavik said Smith should have attempted a dialogue with Evans while Evans had barricaded himself in the trailer home’s bathroom instead of forcing his way into the bathroom and immediately giving the dog multiple bite commands. Slavik said Smith also showed no concern for danger when standing in front of the door and gave no commands to Evans upon entry.

One point of contention between the prosecution and defense is Evans’ brief use of a plunger when backed into a corner of the bathroom. The prosecution has repeatedly insisted, and their witnesses agreed, that while the plunger could be classified as a “weapon of opportunity,” Evans wielding it in this instance was defensive rather than offensive. The defense’s key witness, Michael Kmiecik, who was described as an expert on use of force and police K9s, disputed this saying that it could absolutely have been used as a deadly weapon. Slavik, however, testified that there were “zero” homicides by plunger during his time as a police officer in St. Paul, MN.

Slavik said that seeing a K9 bite a defenseless suspect is one of the “worst things you can see happen.”

The prosecution also called Robert Eden to testify. Eden is a retired police officer from Canada who has spent 40 years training some 4,000 police K9s in both Canada and across North America. One of the major points of contention Eden said he observed was how poorly he perceived the dog as responding to Smith’s commands, as Smith would often give repeated commands to the dog. Eden contends that the dog should have responded after a single command. As such, he described Smith’s K9 as a “weak dog” who he personally would not have put into active duty on the street, and instead said this particular K9 would have been better suited “for (public relations) purposes.”

Eden also disputed the defense’s claim that Evans was in total darkness for at least seven seconds when Smith began making entry into the bathroom. He said that ambient light would have made Evans at least partially visible and therefore he could potentially have seen Evans in a surrendering position.

All of this was disputed wholly and fully by Kmiecik, who took the stand after the state rested its case. Kmiecik, who was described as a “force science analyst” and was said to be an authority on K9 case law, said that he would not have done anything differently from how Smith acted were he in an identical situation. He described Smith’s actions as “absolutely reasonable” based on “the totality of the situation” and that no action was excessive or unnecessary.

Smith is also indicted for allegedly falsifying his report of the July 25 incident. Eden went through each alleged false or misleading statement with the prosecution, but Kmiecik contended on nearly every point that Smith’s characterization of the situation in the report was understandable and was either in-line with the actions he observed via bodycam footage or could not be considered an intentionally false statement due to what Kmiecik and the defense attorney described as “mis-sequencing” and the ways the human brain will often recall events out of their actual order.

Kmiecik also disagreed with prosecution witnesses that Evans was ever in danger of being bitten on the torso after Smith had repositioned Evans in the bathtub and the dog had come back into the room. Kmiecik instead insisted that Smith was attempting to maneuver Evans to prevent him from being bitten.

One particular point of contention was when Smith could or could not have been in a position to complete the arrest. The prosecution and their witnesses have maintained that Smith could have properly restrained and handcuffed Evans while standing over him in the bathtub, as bodycam footage shows Evans cowering in the bathtub with his hands over his head with Smith over him. However, Kmiecik contends that, when viewing that moment from another officer’s bodycam, Smith is too distracted by his K9 to be able to notice that Evans is in such a position.

However, during cross-examination of Kmiecik, the prosecution insinuated that Smith’s attention should have been focused solely on Evans and not the dog. It was also pointed out once more Smith’s trial continues Friday morning.

