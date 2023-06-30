Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffrey Nevarez, 40, and Kandis Eaton-Autrey, 39, are charged in a child abuse case in McLennan County.

Nevarez is charged with injury to a child, and Eaton-Autrey is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, online jail records show.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective services responded to a child abuse complaint at a residence in the 100 block of Hope Circle Lane in Lorena on June 27.

Investigators learned the victim sustained a lacerated pancreas, possible fractured ribs, and bruising to the body and face. According to a criminal complaint, the victim also had visible injuries on her back, buttocks, and vaginal area. The child required hospitalization at McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

The complaint states Eaton-Autrey told investigators her daughter was in the care of Nevarez, her boyfriend, while she was at work on June 27. The woman said when she returned home from work, she noticed the injuries and bruises on her daughter. When she questioned her boyfriend, he could not offer an explanation for the child’s bruises.

The mother said she left the home immediately with her two children. Text messages between Eaton-Autrey and Nevarez obtained by investigators reportedly reveal the mother texting her boyfriend, “she (the daughter) did not have one mark and now she’s covered,” the complaint states.

Investigators spoke with a witness who said Eaton-Autrey spent the evening at the witness’ home on June 27. “(The witness) could tell Eaton was very upset and she observed the victim with multiple bruises all over her body,” the complaint states.

The witness further told investigators that the victim was vomiting and she advised Eaton-Autrey to take the victim to the hospital, but Eaton-Autrey refused.

On June 28, investigators spoke with Eaton-Autrey and the mother allegedly said she did not contact Child Protective Services to report what happened to her daughter because she was “scared” CPS would take her children away.

Nevarez, who was on parole for family violence offense, is being held on a $150,000 bond.

A bond amount for Eaton-Autrey was not listed at the time of her arrest, but online jail records show the woman is no longer being held at the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.