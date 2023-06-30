Lubbock airport says TSA experiencing ‘unacceptable’ traveler wait times

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Officials at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LPSIA) and the City of Lubbock say the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) continues to experience slower checkpoint processing times following the April installation of new computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanners, leading to some passengers missing their flights.

Though the new scanners offer better detection, airport officials say, right now, they slow the processing of travelers through the checkpoint.

LPSIA and the City of Lubbock urge TSA, and federal regulators, to address the issue as soon as possible. In the meantime, travelers are urged to arrive in plenty of time to get through security and to their gate.

