Man wanted in fatal shooting at Houston restaurant

Police describe the suspect as an 18 to 21-year-old Black man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall...
Police describe the suspect as an 18 to 21-year-old Black man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 to 150 pounds.(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Houston.

On June 27, 2023, HPD officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at 8806 Mesa Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics got to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

According to a witness, he and the victim were eating in the restaurant parking lot. The victim went inside the restaurant to get some condiments when he was shot multiple times by an unknown man.

The suspect then got in his pickup truck and left the scene in an unknown direction.

The identity of the victim, 21, is waiting for verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as an 18 to 21-year-old Black man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 to 150 pounds.

The suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a silver or gray early model Chevrolet pickup truck with lifted axels and chrome wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or talk anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

