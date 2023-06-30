Mandatory evacuations in place as wildfire breaks out in North Texas

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Mandatory evacuations are in place as more than 100 homes are in the path of the Storage Fire wildfire that broke out in Palo Pinto County.

This is located south of Possum Kingdom Lake. The Killeen Fire Department sent several firefighters to help protect structures from the wildfire.

On June 28, 2023, the fire began burning through 450 acres. The same day, the Texas A&M Forest Service requested two strike teams to help with the fire as flames were threatening homes in the area.

The first strike team is made up of units from the cities of Temple, Moffat and Waco.

Killeen makes up the second strike team, which will help until the fore is contained.

Killeen Fire sent four people, including a brush truck and a command SUV to help.

The fire is 30% contained and is estimated to be 1,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.