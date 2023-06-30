Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child at age 53.

Campbell announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God,” she captioned the photo, in part. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The model is also the mom to a 2-year-old girl, who she welcomed in May 2021 at age 50.

In an interview with British Vogue last year, Campbell said that she encourages her older friends not to rule out having children later in life.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” She told the magazine.

Campbell did not announce the name of her son, and she has kept her daughter’s name private since she was born.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
A police car.
Crockett police investigating after dog dragged behind vehicle dies
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Sheriff, family ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man
The city of Timpson is gearing up for their Frontier Days Festival, which is set to begin...
Timpson to host 62nd annual Frontier Days Festival

Latest News

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they have given his defense over 80K pages of material
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
French president urges parents to keep teens at home as government orders buses to stop at 9 p.m.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court decision on student loans
Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not...
Nearly 10,000 babies were born in Texas last year due to abortion ban, researchers estimate