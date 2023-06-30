On-the-go beef tacos by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a variety of toppings to choose from such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, jalapeños, cheese, avocado, sour cream, onion, and cilantro, these tacos are easily customizable to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.

On-the-Go Beef Tacos

Ingredients

Toppings (optional)

Preparation

Cut chip bags open along one long side, allowing enough of an opening to fill. Crush chips slightly. Lay bags on flat surface. Fill bags evenly with beef mixture. Garnish with toppings, as desired, or prepare using Recipe Variations below.

Cooking Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings. Stir in taco seasoning mix and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.

Recipe Variations

Cooler Than Ranch Tacos: Prepare Ground Beef as directed in Step 1 substituting 1 tablespoon dry ranch dressing mix for taco seasoning. Reduce water to 1/2 cup. Continue as directed in Step 2 serving beef mixture over ranch-flavored tortilla chips. Garnish with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, minced green or red onion, shredded carrots, diced cucumber, Monterey Jack cheese, and plain Greek yogurt, as desired.



Really Chili Tacos: Prepare Ground Beef as directed in Step 1 substituting 1 packet (1.25 ounces) reduced-sodium chili seasoning mix for taco seasoning. Stir in 1 can (14-1/2 to 15 ounces) undrained reduced-sodium black beans. Continue as directed in Step 2 serving beef mixture over corn chips. Garnish with minced green onion, shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream and chopped fresh cilantro, as desired.



Cheeseburger Tacos: Prepare Ground Beef as directed in Step 1 omitting taco seasoning and water and stirring in 1/2 cup ketchup and 1 tablespoon yellow mustard after beef is cooked; heat through. Continue as directed in Step 2 serving beef mixture over cheese-flavored puffed corn snacks. Garnish with sliced American cheese, diced onion, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, and dill pickle relish, as desired.



Tasty Tater Tacos: Prepare Ground Beef as directed in Step 1 substituting 1 packet (.87 ounce) reduced-sodium brown gravy mix for taco seasoning. Increase water to 1 cup. Continue as directed in Step 2 serving beef mixture over plain potato chips. Garnish with bacon bits, diced tomato, chives, sour cream, and shredded Cheddar cheese, as desired.

