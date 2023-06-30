Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Remaining hot and steamy as we head into the first weekend of July

Weather Where You Live
Heat Advisories are likely to get extended through the weekend before we take an edge off the heat next week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The infamous heat dome will still have some influence on our weather this weekend, just not to the extent it had throughout much of this week.

It will be partly-to-mostly sunny skies this weekend with daytime highs topping out in the upper 90′s.  Heat indices will still be in that 105-110-degree range, which means Heat Advisories will likely get extended for a few more days.

The heat dome will begin to break down further and shift away from our region next week.  This will take an edge off the heat as our daytime highs come down into the middle 90′s as we head into the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.

Furthermore, rain chances will also return, although, they will remain on the low-end through the Fourth of July.  We will see better odds for rain from the middle-to-latter part of next week as deeper moisture and an approaching cold front will help bring back some modest chances for cooling downpours in deep east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

