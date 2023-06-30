Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls from Athens

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408 just outside the city limits of Athens.(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juveniles, and an AMBER Alert was issued in the case, as well.

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408 just outside the city limits of Athens.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

No other details were shared about the case, but anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Don Lymbery
Former Angelina County Judge found guilty of violating open meetings act
The bodycam footage from the officer who neutralized the Allen outlet mall mass shooter in May...
Bodycam footage released of Allen mass shooter death
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dead at 35
Former Texans QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Latest News

Longview firefighters discuss summer heat hardships
Return of jail overtime pay among Smith County judge’s proposed budget requests
Chairman of UT System Board of Regents reacts to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
Como-Pickton ISD recovering after storms destroy buildings, damage roof
East Texas expert explains damages summer heat does to glass in homes