Teens involved in stolen truck pursuit nabbed by law enforcement in Brazos County

The pursuit ended in the area of Raintree Drive near Appomattox Drive
Kaden Lane Escobedo of Livingston and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Wednesday...
Kaden Lane Escobedo of Livingston and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in a College Station neighborhood.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old accused of stealing a pickup truck and leading law enforcement on a pursuit remains in the Brazos County Detention Center.

Kaden Lane Escobedo of Livingston and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in a College Station neighborhood.

According to arrest reports, a Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable Deputy found the stolen vehicle in the area of SH 30 and Bird Pond Road.

The teens fled and eventually crashed in the area of Raintree Drive near Appomattox Drive.

Both teens tried to run from the law but were captured.

Escobedo is facing several charges including evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His bonds total $45,000.

Information about the 16-year-old is not available due to his age.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

