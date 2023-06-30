US Supreme Court ruling will have no effect to SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -After the Supreme Court ruling, many higher education institutions said they will be looking for new ways to maintain a diverse student body. Colleges and universities are restricted on the use of affirmative action, or considering race in the admissions process.

At Stephen F. Austin State University, they say they do not use race as a factor.

“We already do not consider race or legacy status for admission or other programs related to that,” said chief communications officer Graham Garner.

The Supreme Court’s action does not change operations at the university said Garner. “We’re just looking to make sure that students who want to be at SFA and meet the admissions standards for being at SFA can be here.”

Garner said in past and recent years, the school has seen people from various backgrounds interested in SFA, organically helping them to be a diverse campus.

“We’re able to still attract them and bring them to the school and make sure they also find community when they’re here on campus.”

Garner said moving forward, SFA will continue to pay attention to students’ needs as always. “We’re always going to be paying attention to the needs of students and making sure that we have students who are represented in any variety of ways and perspectives experience who are a part of our community.”

