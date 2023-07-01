Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Joaquin man arrested, accused of dealing drugs

Nickolas Shane Matthews
Nickolas Shane Matthews(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies responded to a 911 call about someone with a gun and found several kinds of narcotics when searching for him in a house.

At about 7 a.m. on Saturday, authorities received a 911 call about a man with a gun at a house on Faulkville Road in Joaquin, according to a post from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies spent three hours trying to make contact with the suspect, identified as Nickolas Shane Matthews, 22, before entering the home.

They found Matthews inside and were given permission to search the residence by the homeowner, the post said.

During the search, investigators said they found narcotics believed to be 271 grams of xanax, 7 grams of methamphetamine, 5.8 ounces of marijuana, 1 gram of ecstasy, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics and an AK-47.

Matthews was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon, delivery of marijuana and assault.

