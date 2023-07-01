Kilgore athletes to compete at state track and field meet

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Next month in Brownsville at the state track and field meet, 11 track athletes from the Super Sport Athlete Club will run for the gold.

This includes 8-year-old Chloe Lilly. She’s a sprinter, and her coach, CJ Jackson, said her 100 meter times are competitive in her age group. Her father, Chad Lilly, shared a neat story about her decision to run.

“She’s one of the youngest, but she’s excelling a little bit faster than the other ones,” her coach said. “She’s going to be something special.”

Also participating in the state meet are Sage Orange, a sprinter who is also on the football team. He says running helps him develop his focus and self-discipline.

Ava Wilkerson is another promising runner joining the team. She is new to the sport and says she’s still figuring it out but enjoys the rush of things.

