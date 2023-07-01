Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore athletes to compete at state track and field meet

Next month in Brownsville at the state track and field meet, 11 track athletes from the Super Sport Athlete Club will run for the gold.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
This includes 8-year-old Chloe Lilly. She’s a sprinter, and her coach, CJ Jackson, said her 100 meter times are competitive in her age group. Her father, Chad Lilly, shared a neat story about her decision to run.

“She’s one of the youngest, but she’s excelling a little bit faster than the other ones,” her coach said. “She’s going to be something special.”

Also participating in the state meet are Sage Orange, a sprinter who is also on the football team. He says running helps him develop his focus and self-discipline.

Ava Wilkerson is another promising runner joining the team. She is new to the sport and says she’s still figuring it out but enjoys the rush of things.

