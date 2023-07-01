Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another hot and very muggy day, but it is important to note that today was slightly less hot and muggy for most compared to the past several days. This is because the higher pressure overhead continues its march east, loosening its grip over East Texas which will lead to “not too hot” temps and even some limited rain chances! Our Sunday will start off muggy in the middle 70s before temps quickly climb back into the middle 90s in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will finally be possible in East Texas again during the afternoon and early evening hours over the next several days, so keep an eye out for storms if you have any outdoor plans. It is important to remember that when it rains in the summer.. it POURS. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorms that can fire up each day, so please be weather alert. In addition to receiving beneficial rainfall, the extra cloud cover and outflow winds from nearby storms will lead to temperatures trending more in the lower to middle 90 range!

