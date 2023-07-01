Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the mid 90s for many, with the warmer areas in the upper 90s. We have another Heat Advisory in effect today, but it currently is only in effect for those generally south of I-20/south of Athens, Tyler, Kilgore, and Marshall. The heat indices, aka “feels like” temperatures, will not be as uncomfortable today, but will still be in the 100s. There is a very slim chance for a few sprinkles or a shower today, but the chance is 10% or less, though we will have a higher rain chance tomorrow and see chances most of next week. This evening, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s overnight.

Sunday will be another hot day (no surprises there!), but we’ll still be a bit cooler than we were last week. Skies will trend more partly to mostly cloudy through the day Sunday as well. As early as Sunday morning, and lasting into the evening, there is a chance for isolated to scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Probably nothing to cancel any outdoor plans over, but something to be mindful of if you will be outside. The forecast for most of next week will be the same, highs in the mid 90s with chances for showers/thunderstorms each day. Thursday does stand out as a day where the chance for showers and storms will be higher. By next weekend, it does look like our rain chances and “cooler” temperatures may be coming to an end again, with the forecast currently looking dry with highs back around 100-degrees. That said, I would consider myself lucky if I was to get some rain this week. Have a great Saturday!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

