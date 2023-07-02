Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans turn to solar power to overcome power outages

Many East Texans experienced the cost of losing food from their freezers and refrigerators during the recent power outage and heat wave.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texans experienced the cost of losing food from their freezers and refrigerators during the recent power outage and heat wave.

Now, residents are looking to another power source in case it happens again: solar.

While generators were commonly used for power during the June outage, some are now looking to the alternative of solar power kits that can run refrigerators and freezers. Stores like Ace Hardware fielded questions by numerous customers on buying units that can power appliances and even larger machines like air-conditioners.

Wood County couple Jerry and Dwight Holcum say they saved thousands of dollars in food by running their freezers on a solar unit.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

