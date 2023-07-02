Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kamungo, Junqua, Paes lead Dallas over LAFC 2-0

Bernard Kamungo scored early in the second half, defender Sam Junqua added a late goal and FC Dallas beat Los Angeles FC 2-0
FC Dallas
FC Dallas(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bernard Kamungo scored early in the second half, defender Sam Junqua added a late goal and FC Dallas beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

LAFC (9-5-5) entered the match having won four of its last five match-ups with Dallas (8-7-5), including a 2-1 win at home earlier this season. LAFC has won five of the 10 all-time meetings but just once in Dallas.

Kamungo found the net for a second time this season when he took a pass from Nkosi Tafari in the 56th minute to give Maarten Paes the only goal he would need. Junqua's first netter of the season came in the 90th minute with an assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

Paes saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Dallas. John McCarthy did not make a save for LAFC.

Dallas came into the match with a 1-4-0 record in its last five matches, including two straight shutout losses for the first time since August of 2021. The club has never been shut out in three consecutive matches.

Dallas improves to 6-1-2 in its last nine home contests.

LAFC falls to 2-7-1 in its last 10 matches in all competitions. The defending champions lost only two of their first 19 outings in all competitions this season.

LAFC travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday. Dallas will host D.C. United on Tuesday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

