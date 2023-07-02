Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Credit: Beth Goff
By WMBF News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed near North Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

In a statement provided to WMBF, the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash involved a single-engine Piper PA-32 with four people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane crashed after taking off from a runway at 11:20 a.m.

Officer Pat Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed that at least one person died in the crash and another person was taken to a hospital.

He added that the plane was “engulfed in flames” when first responders first arrived at the scene. Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were able to extinguish the flames.

Wilkinson also said the area of Pete Dye Drive near where the crash happened will be shut down for up to a couple of days.

The FAA and the NTSB are continuing to investigate the crash.

Photos and videos sent to WMBF News from the scene showed smoke towering over the scene of the crash seen from the Intracoastal Waterway near Barefoot Landing and Barefoot Resort.

A reporter for WMBF arrived on the scene of the fatal plane crash on Sunday. The area surrounding the crash can be seen taped off with first responders still on scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaiquies Lashawn Lewis
17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Lufkin nightclub
Nickolas Shane Matthews
Joaquin man arrested, accused of dealing drugs
WATCH: Alligator captured after getting inside Louisiana home through doggie door
WATCH: Alligator captured after getting inside Louisiana home through doggie door
Family outings at Lake Gladewater include relatives who have driven long distances to be...
East Texans celebrate independence weekend with family, food, fun
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
New state laws target contentious topics of gender, guns and abortion

Latest News

Residents are looking to another power source in case the electricity goes out again: solar.
East Texans turn to solar power to overcome power outages
Residents are looking to another power source in case the electricity goes out again: solar.
WebXtra: East Texans turn to solar power to overcome power outages
A Beaverton father of five died after a fall from the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday...
Father of 5 dies after falling from nature trail in Oregon
Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30,...
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday