Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our Sunday wasn’t too shabby thanks to some persistent cloud cover and some very much appreciated showers and thunderstorms which kept temperatures in a much more reasonable range of 80s to lower 90s for a good chunk of the area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility in East Texas over the next several days, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours, so keep an eye out for storms if you have any outdoor plans. It is important to remember that when it rains in the summer.. it POURS. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorms that can fire up each day, so please be weather alert. In addition to receiving beneficial rainfall, the extra cloud cover and outflow winds from nearby storms will lead to temperatures trending more in the lower to middle 90 range! Skies look to trend a bit drier for the next weekend, and that could lead to a quick jump in afternoon temps, so be sure to enjoy the “not too hot” weather while it is here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaiquies Lashawn Lewis
17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Lufkin nightclub
Nickolas Shane Matthews
Joaquin man arrested, accused of dealing drugs
WATCH: Alligator captured after getting inside Louisiana home through doggie door
WATCH: Alligator captured after getting inside Louisiana home through doggie door
Family outings at Lake Gladewater include relatives who have driven long distances to be...
East Texans celebrate independence weekend with family, food, fun
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
New state laws target contentious topics of gender, guns and abortion

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 7-2-23
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips