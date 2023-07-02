Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Washington visits Dallas following Ogunbowale’s 23-point performance

Dallas takes on the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points in the Dallas Wings’ 77-62 win against the Phoenix Mercury
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Washington Mystics (9-5, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-8, 5-4 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points in the Dallas Wings' 77-62 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Wings are 5-2 on their home court. Dallas ranks seventh in the WNBA with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 7.3.

The Mystics are 4-4 on the road. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.2.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Mystics defeated the Wings 75-74 in their last matchup on June 2. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 23 points, and Ogunbowale led the Wings with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is shooting 41.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Wings.

Delle Donne is averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Mystics: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

