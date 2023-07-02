Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman says hackers posted 73 items for sale on her Facebook account

A woman says hackers got access to her Facebook page and started posting items for sale. (Source: KPRC/FACEBOOK/CNN)
By KPRC staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KATY, Texas (KPRC) - A woman said hackers recently got access to her Facebook account and are posting items they say the woman has for sale.

She said people have been knocking at her door trying to buy the stuff even though she is not selling anything.

The woman said she has become distraught over this hack attack.

“I’m at a loss,” Monique Sherman said.

She said she hasn’t been able to sleep in two weeks.

“I’m in fear for myself, and I’m also upset for other people,” Sherman said.

It all started when she was locked out of her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“I was online actually posting, and then it flickered. And then it asked me to put in password. And I was like ‘OK,’ put in my password. It wouldn’t work,” Sherman said.

She said what came next was even more unexpected.

“I kept on getting activity to my phone, saying I’m selling this, selling that, 73 things … chicken coops! Chicken coops, all kinds of stuff,” Sherman said.

But Sherman said it was a fake ad selling a couch she’d never even seen before that brought people to her front door looking for the furniture for which they’d already paid someone else.

“I go out there, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m here to pick up a couch.’ Two guys,” Sherman said.

So far, she knows of three people showing up to her house. They had messages sent from her account.

The hacker appeared to be someone actually pretending to be her, saying to Sherman if she’s really interested, she can make a deposit to get the post out as soon as possible.

The messages also included a picture of her identification she thinks the hackers were able to access from the cloud.

“That’s what really scared me,” Sherman said.

Sherman said she’s so scared of would-be buyers showing up at her home that she put copies of the fake posts on her door along with a police report she filled out hoping to deter them. She said she’s also in the process of installing a new home surveillance system.

“They made a post. People were tagging me and saying, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to get her,’” Sherman said.

She said she was able to get that post taken down by reaching out to the user through a different page she has advertising her art, but with the fake couch ad still up, she said she’s preparing for more restless nights.

“And then this is the map of my address,” Sherman said.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, did not respond to inquiries about this situation.

The social media site offers advice for keeping your account safe that includes making sure you have a unique and private password, activating two-factor authentication and login alerts, but after this, Sherman said she’s taking a break from social media all together.

